Reported £5m Celtic and Liverpool target Mohammed Daramy makes history

Mohammed Daramy is a reported target for Scottish leaders Celtic and Premier League challengers Liverpool thanks to his excellent form at Copenhagen.

Mohammed Daramy has gone from little-known teenager to first-team star in the space of just 12 months.

And, on Sunday, the explosive winger became the youngest player ever to start in the bitter derby clash between Copenhagen and city rivals Brondby.

After an exceptional start to the season for the Danish giants, however, it would have been a bigger surprise if Daramy was not included in the starting XI. At the age of just 17, the Sierra Leone-born wonder-kid has featured in 12 Superligaen games so far in 2019/20, helping the capital club stay within touching distance of table-toppers Midtjylland.

Now, Daramy was far from his best as Copenhagen secured the local bragging rights with a hard-fought 2-1 win at the Parken Stadium, having been subbed off at half-time, but a place in the history books should be some consolation.

Not since 1992, when Copenhagen and Brondby first met, has a player younger than Daramy started for either side in arguably Denmark’s most hotly contested derby clash.

According to 90Min, Celtic and Liverpool could go head-to-head in January to sign an exciting young forward whose rapid pace and eye for goal has earned him comparisons with Champions League winner Sadio Mane.

Bild claim that Daramy is valued at around £5 million, though you feel that Copenhagen would rather have the man than the money.