Reported £4.5m Aston Villa target Christoph Monschein scores stunning hat-trick

Danny Owen
Premier League newcomers Aston Villa reportedly want to sign Monschein, who now has more Bundesliga goals than Erling Braut Haaland.

With the January transfer window just weeks away, Christoph Monschein could hardly have picked a better moment to score the most ruthless of hat-tricks.

According to Sport24, Aston Villa are hot on the heels of the Austria Vienna talisman with a cut-price £4.5 million deal on the cards due to the club's financial problems.

The Midland giants would certainly have been impressed by the way Monschein put Hartberg to the sword during a stunning individual performance on Saturday.

 

The diminutive number nine took his tally to 16 goals in 20 games this season with a clinical treble in a 5-0 win, showcasing his predatory instincts with two close range tap ins either side of a searing drive which almost ripped the net off its hinges.

"It was the best first half of the season so far,” Monschein told Sky after a result which lifts Vienna into seventh.

“I'm always trying to create opportunities and help the team, and sometimes I score one too.”

Thanks to his second hat-trick of the season, Monschein has now overtaken the coveted Shon Weissman and the phenomenal £88 million-rated Erling Braut Haaland as the top scorer in Austria’s top flight.

And his bargain £4.5 million price-tag surely makes him a risk worth taking for an Aston Villa side who appear to be one reliable goalscorer away from a comfortable mid-table finish in their first season back in the big time.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

