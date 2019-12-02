Quick links

Watford

Sheffield United

Premier League

Report: Sheffield United could rescue Ben Foster from Watford

Danny Owen
Chris Wilder the head
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ben Foster has been Watford's best player during a miserable Premier League season but could he replace Dean Henderson at Chris Wilder's Blades?

Ben Foster of Watford looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Watford FC at Emirates Stadium on September 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Sheffield United are eyeing a move to rescue Ben Foster from Premier League strugglers Watford, according to the Sun (1 December, page 67).

The Hornets are bottom of the table and six points from safety already but where would they be without Foster? The former England international might have made a few unlikely errors this season but the experienced goalkeeper has still been Watford’s star performer throughout a miserable campaign – though he is not exactly blessed with much competition.

 

And, according to the Sun, Sheffield United would happily hand Foster a lifeline if Watford fail to beat the drop.

Dean Henderson has shone between the sticks for Chris Wilder’s free-flowing side this season but the Manchester United loanee appears to have a bright future at Old Trafford and a permanent deal is likely to be well beyond the Blades’ budget.

Sheffield United's Dean Henderson celebrates after John Lundstram scored his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on...

Foster, at 36, might be 14 years Henderson’s junior but he is still a reliable Premier League goalkeeper and would represent an inspired addition on a free transfer.

The one-time West Brom hero’s contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Ben Foster of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Manchester City at Vicarage Road on December 4, 2018 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch