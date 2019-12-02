Report: Sheffield United could rescue Ben Foster from Watford

Ben Foster has been Watford's best player during a miserable Premier League season but could he replace Dean Henderson at Chris Wilder's Blades?

Sheffield United are eyeing a move to rescue Ben Foster from Premier League strugglers Watford, according to the Sun (1 December, page 67).

The Hornets are bottom of the table and six points from safety already but where would they be without Foster? The former England international might have made a few unlikely errors this season but the experienced goalkeeper has still been Watford’s star performer throughout a miserable campaign – though he is not exactly blessed with much competition.

And, according to the Sun, Sheffield United would happily hand Foster a lifeline if Watford fail to beat the drop.

Dean Henderson has shone between the sticks for Chris Wilder’s free-flowing side this season but the Manchester United loanee appears to have a bright future at Old Trafford and a permanent deal is likely to be well beyond the Blades’ budget.

Foster, at 36, might be 14 years Henderson’s junior but he is still a reliable Premier League goalkeeper and would represent an inspired addition on a free transfer.

The one-time West Brom hero’s contract expires at the end of the current campaign.