Report: QPR line up Gareth Ainsworth with Mark Warburton facing the sack

Queens Park Rangers have slipped down the Championship table but could Wycombe Wanderers' League One boss Ainsworth turn the ship around?

Queens Park Rangers are set to sack Mark Warburton and make a renewed attempt to bring Wycombe Wanderers hero Gareth Ainsworth back to Loftus Road, according to TEAMtalk.

It seems a long time ago now that QPR were being hailed as potential dark horses for a play-off place. Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Derby County means the Londoners have slipped to 16th in the Championship table after a bright start, having failed to win any of their last seven games.

As a result, Warburton’s position is under threat just seven months after he was hired to replace Steve McClaren in the QPR dugout. TEAMtalk reports that a change is being lined up with Ainsworth emerging as the top target.

The 46-year-old is a bonafide club legend, having worn the blue and white hoops with pride between 2003 and 2010 – though he might turn out to be an even better manager than he was a player.

One of the Football League’s longest serving coaches, Ainsworth has worked wonders at Wycombe. The Chairboys are defying their shoestring budget to sit five points clear at the top of League One at the start of December.

So imagine what he could do with a talented QPR squad including the attacking qualities of Nahki Wells, Ebere Eze, Ilias Chair and Jordan Hugill.

QPR tried and failed to bring Ainsworth back in the spring, however, and it remains to be seen whether he would walk away from high-flying Wycombe now.