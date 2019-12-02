Quick links

Report: Norwich City eyeing £2m deal for 'new Matic' Tommaso Pobega

Tomasso Pobega has shone since leaving Serie A giants AC Milan on loan and a move to the Premier League with Norwich is reportedly on the cards.

Tommaso Pobega of Italy U20 in action during the U20 8 Nations Tournament match between Italy and Poland on September 5, 2019 in Caldiero near Verona, Italy.

Norwich City are ‘bewitched’ by AC Milan midfielder Tommaso Pobega, according to Messaggero Veneto, with the highly-rated Italian labelled ‘the new Nemanja Matic’.

The Canaries have a fine track record when it comes to unearthing rough diamonds gleaming through the European undergrowth. Since highly-rated sporting director Stuart Webber arrived at Carrow Road, Onel Hernandez, Emi Buendia, Marco Stiepermann and co have all been snapped up for pocket change sums.

 

And reports from Italy suggest that Pobega could be the latest inspired addition to Daniel Farke’s squad.

The 6ft 2ins enforcer has been a revelation since joining Serie B side Pordenone on loan from Milan, scoring four goals in nine games from the centre of the park. And, perhaps due to his size and rangy stride, Pobega has been linked to Manchester United veteran Matic, as reported by Calciomercato.

Nemanja Matic of Manchester United celebrates after the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 18, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Norwich are apparently facing competition from Hellas Verona and Champions League botherers Atalanta for his signature. Pobega will apparently cost around £2 million, though Pordenone have an option to make his loan deal permanent after the turn of the year.

Norwich are currently 19th in the Premier League but they have enjoyed an impressive turnaround of late, following a 2-0 win away at Everton with a deserved 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

Tommaso Pobega of Pordenone Calcio in action during the Serie B match between Pordenone Calcio and Empoli FC at Stadio Friuli-Dacia Arena on October 5, 2019 in Udine, Italy.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

