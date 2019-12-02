Quick links

Report: Middlesbrough line up Neil Warnock as Jonathan Woodgate's replacement

Boro have won just three Championship games this season and were thumped 4-0 away at Leeds United on Saturday.

Middlesbrough have lined up Neil Warnock as a potential replacement for the ailing Jonathan Woodgate in the Riverside dugout, according to the Sun (2 December, page 62).

Boro owner Steve Gibson is famously loyal to his managers and tends to only pull the trigger when deciding that the only real option is to put a wounded tactician out of his misery.

But after a humiliating 4-0 thumping at former club Leeds United on Saturday, Woodgate is starting to look like a man out of his depth.

 

Middlesbrough are 20th in the table heading into a hectic festive schedule, winning just three of their 19 games since the one-time centre-back replaced Tony Pulis at the helm.

And, according to The Sun, 71-year-old Warnock has been sounded out about yet another return to the touchline.

Warnock bid an emotional farewell to Cardiff City in November but, despite his advancing years, it seems that the acid-tongued Yorkshireman has no interest in hanging up his tracksuit just yet.

Warnock, who has a remarkable eight promotions on his CV, had expressed an interest in challenging the duopoly of Scottish football with Hearts or Hibernian though it seems that he will have to settle for the North East instead.

But a family club performing well below expectations at the bottom of the table? That’s certainly well in the Warnock wheelhouse.

