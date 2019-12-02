Quick links

Report: Everton, Southampton and Newcastle want to sign Odion Ighalo

Danny Owen
Former Watford hero Odion Ighalo is reportedly heading back to the Premier League with Everton, West Ham United, Newcastle and the Saints all interested.

Odion Ighalo looks set for a return to the Premier League in January with TEAMtalk claiming that the likes of Everton, Newcastle, West Ham United and Southampton are all keen on the experienced Nigeria international.

At the age of 30, Ighalo is in the prime of his career and there is a feeling that he is really wasting his considerable goalscoring talents over in China. The skilful frontman has spent the last two years in the Far East but he is still fondly remembered for his time in England with Watford.

 

Ighalo netted 20 times to fire The Hornets to promotion in 2015 and also found the target on 15 occasions during a sensational debut season in the Premier League.

And with so many top flight clubs lacking a prolific number nine, it’s no surprise that there is a lengthy queue forming for Ighalo’s signature ahead of the winter transfer window.

TEAMtalk claims that relegation threatened Everton and Southampton are interested, as a Newcastle side whose £40 million record signing Joelinton has not scored in the Premier League for three months.

Sebastien Haller, another struggling record signing, has found goals hard to come by at West Ham while Crystal Palace are still crying out for a man capable of forming a thrilling front three with Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend.

Watford, the report adds, are keen to bring Ighalo back to Vicarage Road but he might have a few better offers on the table.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

