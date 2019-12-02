Quick links

Watford

Premier League

Report: Chris Hughton wants Watford job with Paul Clement in the frame

Danny Owen
Quique Sanchez Flores, Manager of Watford reacts during the Premier League match between Watford FC and AFC Bournemouth at Vicarage Road on October 26, 2019 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League strugglers Watford sacked Quique Sanchez Flores on Sunday after a 2-1 defeat to Southampton.

Chris Hughton, Manager of Brighton and Hove Albion looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at American Express Community Stadium on...

Chris Hughton is interested in taking over at Premier League strugglers Watford, according to the Sun (2 December, page 68) with Paul Clement also in the frame to replace the departed Quique Sanchez Flores.

Just four months into the 2019/20 season, the Hornets are on the lookout for a third manager. Javi Gracia bit the bullet after a dismal start to the season and Sanchez Flores lasted a matter of weeks in his second spell in Hertfordshire.

 

A 2-1 defeat to relegation rivals Southampton, in the campaign’s first bonafide ‘six pointer’, spelt the end for the one-time Benfica and Atletico Madrid boss and The Sun reports that Watford are determined to appoint an immediate replacement.

The experienced Hughton was recently tipped to take over at Cardiff City but it seems that only a Premier League job would catch the former Brighton and Newcastle boss’s eye – and The Sun reports that he is keen on the chance to rescue Watford from the mire.

A general view during the Premier League match between Watford and Everton at Vicarage Road on February 24, 2018 in Watford, England.

If Hughton represents a ‘safe pair of hands’, however, the same probably cannot be said about Clement.

Carlo Ancelotti’s long-time replacement at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Clement has proved to be far less successful as a manager in his own right. He failed to achieve promotion at Derby, got the sack at Swansea when bottom of the table, and won just seven out of 30 games in charge of Reading.

Swansea manager Paul Clement applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion at Liberty Stadium on May 21, 2017 in Swansea, Wales.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch