Report: Chris Hughton wants Watford job with Paul Clement in the frame

Premier League strugglers Watford sacked Quique Sanchez Flores on Sunday after a 2-1 defeat to Southampton.

Chris Hughton is interested in taking over at Premier League strugglers Watford, according to the Sun (2 December, page 68) with Paul Clement also in the frame to replace the departed Quique Sanchez Flores.

Just four months into the 2019/20 season, the Hornets are on the lookout for a third manager. Javi Gracia bit the bullet after a dismal start to the season and Sanchez Flores lasted a matter of weeks in his second spell in Hertfordshire.

A 2-1 defeat to relegation rivals Southampton, in the campaign’s first bonafide ‘six pointer’, spelt the end for the one-time Benfica and Atletico Madrid boss and The Sun reports that Watford are determined to appoint an immediate replacement.

The experienced Hughton was recently tipped to take over at Cardiff City but it seems that only a Premier League job would catch the former Brighton and Newcastle boss’s eye – and The Sun reports that he is keen on the chance to rescue Watford from the mire.

If Hughton represents a ‘safe pair of hands’, however, the same probably cannot be said about Clement.

Carlo Ancelotti’s long-time replacement at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Clement has proved to be far less successful as a manager in his own right. He failed to achieve promotion at Derby, got the sack at Swansea when bottom of the table, and won just seven out of 30 games in charge of Reading.