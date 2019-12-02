MLS star Dayne St Clair watches Wolves clash

Quick links

Are Premier League high-flyers Wolverhampton Wanderers going to sign a new goalkeeper from Major League Soccer side Minnesota United?

Is there a new goalkeeper on his way to Wolverhampton Wanderers? Potentially.

Because Minnesota United shot-stopper Dayne St Clair was a surprise visitor to Molineux yesterday as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side secured a 1-1 Premier League draw with fellow high-flyers Sheffield United. Taking to Instagram, St Clair posted a photo of himself watching on from the terraces.

 

And with John Ruddy’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, there is certainly place in the Black Country for an exciting glovesman like the 22-year-old St Clair.

The Canada-born youngster stands at 6ft 5ins and is very much the modern goalkeeper. St Clair is renowned for his composure with the ball at his feet, often starting attacks from the back with his impressive passing range.

St Clair joined Minnesota United from New York Red Bulls in January though he has spent the 2019 MLS season stuck on the bench behind Reading loanee and former Arsenal youngster Vito Mannone.

Wolves have a habit of signing highly-rated youngsters who have gone somewhat under the radar with Pedro Neto, Bruno Jordao, Meritan Shabani and Flavio Cristovao all being snapped up during a busy summer transfer window.

