'I've changed': Rangers-linked Kevin Nisbet silences critics with four-goal heroics

Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers reportedly want to bring Dunfermline's Kevin Nisbet to Ibrox but could he thrive under Steven Gerrard?

Kevin Nisbet could hardly have picked a more opportune time to hit back at the critics.

The Rangers linked striker enjoyed a weekend to remember, netting a stunning four-goal haul in Dunfermline’s 5-1 thrashing of Partick Thistle on Saturday – and he just couldn’t help himself when he faced the media afterwards.

“It’s one for the doubters,” said the prolific number 15, in quotes reported by Not The Old Firm, after taking his former employers Partick to the cleaners.

“You could say that I wasn’t given a fair crack of the whip there but that was down to me as well. My attitude wasn’t great when I was there. I think I’ve changed now; I’ve matured and it’s good to score four against my old club.

“I didn’t work hard enough, both on and off the field. But I’ve changed that now, I’ve matured, and I think I’ve become a better player.”

It is that rapid development which apparently has Rangers considering a shock move to bring Nisbet to Ibrox in January. The Glasgow Evening Times report that the Scottish Premiership challengers are big fans of the 22-year-old ahead of a potential return to Second City.

And Rangers’ scouts will no doubt have been impressed by another Man of the Match display from The Pars’ star man. Nisbet fired home two composed penalties before grabbing his hat-trick with the sort of lethal volley that even Alfredo Morelos would have been proud off.

A simple fourth sealed arguably the best performance of Nisbet’s career and took his tally to 15 goals in 21 games.

And if Nisbet wants to silence the doubters for good, scoring goals for fun at Rangers wouldn’t be a bad place to start.

