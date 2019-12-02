David Seaman predicts what Arsenal's players think about Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a shock move to Arsenal after being sacked by Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

David Seaman has implored Arsenal to keep former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino in North London, telling talkSPORT that ’90 per cent’ of the Gunners’ players would love to work under the Argentine.

After five-and-a-half brilliant years at Spurs, Pochettino has emerged as a shock contender to take over at bitter rivals Arsenal.

Despite previously claiming that he would never do a Sol Campbell by swapping white for red, The Telegraph reports that Arsenal are very interested in hiring one of the world’s most coveted tacticians as Unai Emery’s long-term replacement.

And Seaman, who lifted trophies aplenty during the legendary Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, believes that Pochettino would have no trouble winning over the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Emirates.

“The name that I keep going back to now is Poch,” the one-time England number one said.

“If you asked the players if they would take him now and I bet you a good 90% of them would say yes.”

It is no secret that Emery lost the dressing room at Arsenal with the likes of Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette refusing to sign new contracts, while Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka found themselves embroiled in unseemly disputes behind the scenes.

Pochettino, however, was famed for his excellent man-management during his first few years at Tottenham, although even his relationships soured somewhat as his story at Spurs came to a less-than-fairytale conclusion.