Derby and Middlesbrough reportedly learn Sam Cosgrove's Aberdeen price-tag

Sam Cosgrove is a target for Championship trio Derby County, Boro and Stoke City - Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen will be hoping he stays.

Aberdeen have put a £4 million price-tag on star striker Sam Cosgrove, according to The Sun (1 December, page 62) with Derby County and Middlesbrough among the clubs keen on the red-hot targetman.

Cosgrove has been almost unstoppable since moving to Pittodrie from Carlisle last year. He netted 21 goals in all competitions during a stunning debut season with The Dons but he looks set to comfortably surpass that tally in 2019/20.

The one-time Everton youngster netted his 18th of a remarkable campaign during Saturday’s 2-1 win against St Mirren.

Aberdeen paid just £250,000 to bring Cosgrove north of the border and, according to The Sun, the striker’s price-tag has soared to £4 million in the space of just 18 months.

Championship strugglers Stoke City are interested, while TEAMtalk have also mentioned Derby and Middlesbrough as a potential destination for a forward who honed his talents under the legendary number nine Duncan Ferguson in Everton’s youth ranks.

With just 16 goals in 19 games, Jonathan Woodgate’s Boro are the Championship’s lowest scorers right now with The Sun (2 December, page 62) reporting that they have lined up Neil Warnock as a potential replacement in the dugout.

Cosgrove, at 6ft 2ins and with a leap like a salmon, would surely thrive under Warnock’s famously direct tactics at the Riverside.