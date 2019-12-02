Quick links

Derby and Middlesbrough reportedly learn Sam Cosgrove's Aberdeen price-tag

Danny Owen
Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate on August 31, 2019 in Bristol, England.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sam Cosgrove is a target for Championship trio Derby County, Boro and Stoke City - Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen will be hoping he stays.

Sam Cosgrove (centre) celebrating with teammate Connor McLennan and Niall McGinn of Aberdeen at Pittodrie Stadium on December 18, 2018 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Aberdeen have put a £4 million price-tag on star striker Sam Cosgrove, according to The Sun (1 December, page 62) with Derby County and Middlesbrough among the clubs keen on the red-hot targetman.

Cosgrove has been almost unstoppable since moving to Pittodrie from Carlisle last year. He netted 21 goals in all competitions during a stunning debut season with The Dons but he looks set to comfortably surpass that tally in 2019/20.

The one-time Everton youngster netted his 18th of a remarkable campaign during Saturday’s 2-1 win against St Mirren.

 

Aberdeen paid just £250,000 to bring Cosgrove north of the border and, according to The Sun, the striker’s price-tag has soared to £4 million in the space of just 18 months.

Championship strugglers Stoke City are interested, while TEAMtalk have also mentioned Derby and Middlesbrough as a potential destination for a forward who honed his talents under the legendary number nine Duncan Ferguson in Everton’s youth ranks.

Sam Cosgrove of Aberdeen celebrates scoring his second goal of the game making it 2-0 during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee at Pittodrie Stadium on...

With just 16 goals in 19 games, Jonathan Woodgate’s Boro are the Championship’s lowest scorers right now with The Sun (2 December, page 62) reporting that they have lined up Neil Warnock as a potential replacement in the dugout.

Cosgrove, at 6ft 2ins and with a leap like a salmon, would surely thrive under Warnock’s famously direct tactics at the Riverside.

Neil Warnock, Manager of Cardiff City celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Fulham FC at Cardiff City Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Cardiff, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

