Declan Rice pleased with his and Mark Noble’s display for West Ham

West Ham United won against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has suggested to the club’s official website that he and his teammate Mark Noble nullified the threat posed by Chelsea trio Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho at the weekend.

Rice was superb for West Ham in their 1-0 win against Chelsea in the London derby at the weekend.

Good performance

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder protected the back-four, worked hard, and did not give much time or space to Mount.

According to WhoScored, the England international - who can also operate as a central defender - had a pass accuracy of 80%, won four headers, took 45 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made three tackles, two interceptions and one clearance.

Rice was pleased with his own performance against Chelsea in the Premier League, and he has also praised his midfield partner Noble for nullifying Mount, as well as his midfield teammates Kovacic - who cost the Blues £40 million in transfer fee, as reported by BBC Sport - and Jorginho - who cost the London club £50m, as reported by BBC Sport.

Delighted

Rice told West Ham’s official website: “Of late, I haven’t been great, I know that myself. I needed a big performance up against Mason, Kovacic and Jorginho in midfield because they aren’t up there in the top four for no reason.

"My performance alongside Nobes – and a big shout out to him because we worked so hard to nullify them and our gameplan worked – I’m so, so happy!”