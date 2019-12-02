Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

David Seaman praises Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno

Dan Coombs
Bernd Leno of Arsenal gives instructions during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Arsenal FC at Carrow Road on December 01, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal goalkeeper helped the team earn a point.

Bernd Leno of Arsenal gives instructions during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Arsenal FC at Carrow Road on December 01, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno starred in the draw with Norwich City on Sunday.

He made a number of key second half saves to keep the Canaries at bay.

 

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman made a point of praising Leno's performance.

A defeat at Norwich would have been a terrible way for Freddie Ljungberg to begin his spell as caretaker Arsenal boss.

The draw was just about acceptable, and as Seaman points out, Arsenal had Leno to thank.

Arsenal have a number of problems at present, but Leno fortunately not one of them.

The defence remains an issue, and Leno will be busy. Arsenal need him to keep his form up.

Seaman's vote of confidence might even help him out.

Bernd Leno of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch