David Seaman praises Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno

Arsenal goalkeeper helped the team earn a point.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno starred in the draw with Norwich City on Sunday.

He made a number of key second half saves to keep the Canaries at bay.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman made a point of praising Leno's performance.

Without him it would’ve been even worse!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/nmiyvXle1P — David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) December 2, 2019

A defeat at Norwich would have been a terrible way for Freddie Ljungberg to begin his spell as caretaker Arsenal boss.

The draw was just about acceptable, and as Seaman points out, Arsenal had Leno to thank.

Arsenal have a number of problems at present, but Leno fortunately not one of them.

The defence remains an issue, and Leno will be busy. Arsenal need him to keep his form up.

Seaman's vote of confidence might even help him out.