David Gold reacts to West Ham win, Garth Crooks praises Aaron Cresswell

Aaron Cresswell scored for West Ham United against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has taken to Twitter to express his delight at his side’s win against Chelsea at the weekend.

The Hammers won the London derby against Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, thanks to Aaron Cresswell’s goal three minutes into the second half.

It was a much-needed win for Manuel Pellegrini’s side in the Premier League, and club co-chairman Gold is pleased with the final result.

Thank you Peter it’s been my best Sunday for a long time thanks to a great team performance and they must thank the fans for driving them on till the final whistle, they are the best. dg https://t.co/gJevRilw8f — David Gold (@davidgold) December 1, 2019

Meanwhile, former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has praised Cresswell for his performance against Chelsea.

The 29-year-old left-back had a very good game and also scored the only goal of the encounter.

According to WhoScored, the defender played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 73.2%, won two headers, took 67 touches, and made one tackle, one interception and five clearances.

Crooks wrote on BBC Sport: “Reece James has looked impressive for the Blues when he has been called on but he fell for Aaron Cresswell's feint to shoot with his favoured, and deadly, left foot.

“Cresswell then checked back to bury a superb strike on his right side. This was an outstanding performance by West Ham and Cresswell in particular.”

The win against Chelsea means that West Ham are 13th in the Premier League table at the moment with 16 points from 14 matches, just four points above the relegation zone.