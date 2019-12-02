Quick links

David Gold reacts to West Ham win, Garth Crooks praises Aaron Cresswell

David Gold, Joint Chairman of West Ham United looks on ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley FC at London Stadium on November 3, 2018 in London, United...
Aaron Cresswell scored for West Ham United against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has taken to Twitter to express his delight at his side’s win against Chelsea at the weekend.

The Hammers won the London derby against Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, thanks to Aaron Cresswell’s goal three minutes into the second half.

It was a much-needed win for Manuel Pellegrini’s side in the Premier League, and club co-chairman Gold is pleased with the final result.

 

Meanwhile, former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has praised Cresswell for his performance against Chelsea.

The 29-year-old left-back had a very good game and also scored the only goal of the encounter.

According to WhoScored, the defender played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 73.2%, won two headers, took 67 touches, and made one tackle, one interception and five clearances.

Crooks wrote on BBC Sport: “Reece James has looked impressive for the Blues when he has been called on but he fell for Aaron Cresswell's feint to shoot with his favoured, and deadly, left foot.

“Cresswell then checked back to bury a superb strike on his right side. This was an outstanding performance by West Ham and Cresswell in particular.”

The win against Chelsea means that West Ham are 13th in the Premier League table at the moment with 16 points from 14 matches, just four points above the relegation zone.

Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

