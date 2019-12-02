Daniel Farke praises Arsenal's 'crazy' striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a brace for his side as they recorded a 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Sunday.

Daniel Farke has praised Arsenal's 'crazy' striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as he backed him to show his leadership qualities at the Emirates Stadium.

Norwich City manager Farke worked with the Arsenal hitman during their time at German side Dortmund, as he admitted that he isn't a 'typical leader'.

Aubameyang was handed the Arsenal armband after the now-sacked Arsenal boss Unai Emery stripped Granit Xhaka of that role following his angry reaction to fans during his side's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Nonetheless, Farke was full of praise for Aubameyang, who has been a bright spark for the Gunners in what has been a dismal start to the new season, as he stated that it isn't a coincidence he has been handed the armband because you can 'count' on him.

"He's not a typical leader as the captain is usually a solid defensive player who is disciplined while Pierre-Emerick is likely to do something crazy on the pitch - it is one of his strengths to do the unexpected," Farke told The Telegraph.

"Now he is more experienced and has always been a great guy in the dressing room and for his team-mates. You can always count on him for that. It is no coincidence that he has been allowed to wear the captain's armband."

Aubameyang was on song once again on Sunday as he netted a brace in an entertaining game against Farke's Norwich at Carrow Road.

Teemu Pukki opened the scoring in the first half before Aubameyang struck from the penalty spot, which had to be re-taken because Norwich City players were encroaching into the box.

Todd Cantwell thought he was going to seal the points for his side, but like it has been for a while now, Aubameyang rescued his side again.