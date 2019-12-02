Charlie Christie compares Celtic's Mikey Johnston to Paul Gascoigne

Mikey Johnston scored for Celtic during their comprehensive win at Ross County on Sunday.

BBC Sport pundit Charlie Christie has compared Celtic's Mikey Johnston to Paul Gascoigne by stating that he has the qualities the Englishmen used to have with and without the ball.

The former Inverness player and manager admitted that he was very impressed with Johnston's display during Celtic's 4-1 win at Ross County on Sunday.

Johnston didn't start for Celtic, but as soon as he came onto the pitch, he ran at the opposition defence and fired the ball into the back of the net.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland (01/02/19 at 2:00 pm), Christie was full of praise for Celtic's highly-rated youngster.

"Paul Gascoigne's the best player I have got on the football pitch with, or played against, " Christie told Sportsound. "But Gascoigne had that, he can move quickly with the ball as he could without the ball and Mike Johnston's got that.

"He has come on [against Ross County] and his goal is tremendous. He made it look very easy because of his movement with the ball. He got away from the centre-half very quicky and he just shapes it into the corner.

"The good thing for me is that seeing someone at such a big club, come through the ranks, be a home-grown player and then become an integral part of the first-team squad is for me what football clubs should be about and more emphasis should be put on that. Give it to the young man. He's got a big future in the game."

A big week awaits Celtic because on Wednesday they host Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership before taking on Rangers in the League Cup final.

Both Old Firm duo have been in red-hot form in recent weeks and there isn't much separating the two teams going into Sunday's match.

But the game at the weekend provides both Neil Lennon and Steven Gerrard with a chance to showcase what they are all about and lift the first domestic trophy of the season.