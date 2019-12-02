Celtic-supporting pundit Alan Brazil hoping for big Rangers result in Europe

Rangers have a chance to qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League at Ibrox.

Famous Celtic supporter Alan Brazil will be cheering on Rangers in Europe when they take to the pitch in their final Europa League group stage match, he revealed in his Sunday Post column (01/12 print edition, Post Match supplement, page 24).

After securing a 2-2 result away to Feyenoord last Thursday, Steven Gerrard's side currently top Group G and have qualification in their hands against Young Boys on matchday six.

A draw will guarantee progression and a win will ensure they go through as group winners and seeds in the Round of 32.

For the talkSPORT host, the stakes are high enough for him to put rivalry aside and support another Scottish team, feeling that it'd be great news for the entire nation.

As quoted by The Sunday Post (01/12 print edition, Post Match supplement, page 24), Brazil said: "Our league now sits 15th in Europe, ahead of the likes of Greece and Croatia. And the good news is, if it stays there, an extra Champions League place is on the cards in the 2021/ 22 season.

"If Rangers can join Celtic in the knockout stages of the Europa League this year, the chances of that will skyrocket. That’s why I’ll be quietly cheering on the Gers in their deciding clash with Young Boys in a fortnight’s time.

"Yes, you read it here first. Brazil the Celtic fan is backing the Bluenoses!"

Scottish football roaring

It's fair to say that the exploits of Rangers and Celtic in Europe this season has brought pride back to Scottish football after years of fairly tepid progress.

The Hoops have dominated their group and Rangers, in the face of tough opponents such as last season's Champions League quarter-finalists Porto, are on the brink of taking a big step forward.

The supporters of both sides may not be as willing to cheer on their rivals as Brazil, but the benefits these results bring to the profile of Scottish football are undeniable.

Can Rangers join Neil Lennon's team in the next round? It's set to be a blockbuster watch.