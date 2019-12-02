Callum McGregor comments on recent Leicester City rumours

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor committed his future to the club this past summer.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has told The Scottish Sun that he didn't find links to Leicester City unsettling as he committed his future to the Bhoys.

When Celtic lost Brendan Rodgers to Leicester in February, there was a small exodus as Chris Davies and Kolo Toure followed him to the King Power Stadium.

Subscribe

Some expected Rodgers to come calling for some of his key Celtic players, including Kristoffer Ajer and James Forrest, but McGregor was the main one.

McGregor became a star under Rodgers, playing regularly as Scott Brown's midfield partner, so it was no great surprise when Leicester came calling.

As reported by the Daily Record, Leicester failed with a last-gasp move for McGregor before the August transfer deadline, with Celtic's stance forcing the Foxes to sign Dennis Praet instead.

In November, McGregor penned a new deal with Celtic to keep him at Parkhead until 2024, meaning the chances of a move to Leicester appear to be zero.

The Scotland international has now reflected on the situation, admitting it's great to get those compliments, but knew he wanted to stay at Celtic.

McGregor wasn't unsettled as he was focused on pre-season training, and Bhoys fans will love how committed the midfielder is to Celtic rather than chasing a move to join Rodgers in the Premier League.

“It’s always good to get those kind of compliments that come with other teams looking at you, it’s a nice feeling,” said McGregor. “The English Premier is probably the best league around. You watch it and the standard’s good and you’d like to test yourself in it. I love this club and they were very keen on me staying, so, while what happens is a pat on the back, once they made their position clear it’s not like I was fighting it or anything.”

“I know how good the club’s been to me throughout the years and I was definitely looking to stay. So it was just a case of trying to get it done as quickly as possible and focusing on the football. This is a big, big place to play football too and the European campaign has highlighted that. It’s shown how big we are and how well we’re doing. It wasn’t really unsettling, no. As soon as pre-season starts you’re right into training and then the season comes and you are playing big games right away, so you just concentrate on the football. I was happy, the club was happy, so I just got my head down and got on with helping the team,” he added.