Callum Hudson-Odoi on Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek in training

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been out with injury since the start of the season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has talked up the speed and strength of Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Bleacher Report.

Loftus-Cheek has been out injured for the entirety of the campaign so far, but he has not been forgotten about by his Chelsea teammates.

And Hudson-Odoi recalls being struck by just how strong Loftus-Cheek was when he came up against him in Chelsea training.

“Ruben, you don’t think he’s fast but he’s fast! He’s got strides, plus he’s strong,” the winger said.

“He’s so strong. I didn’t even know he’s that strong until one time in training he put his arm on my chest and I was like ‘wow’. He’s a monster.”

The comments from Hudson-Odoi are a reminder of just how important Loftus-Cheek could be to Chelsea when he does return.

Frank Lampard has kept updates over the England international’s recovery from injury fairly open, with no set return date given.

However, it is expected that Loftus-Cheek should come back sooner rather than later, as he is in the latter stages of his recovery now.

When Loftus-Cheek does return he should add to the creativity and goalscoring threat that Chelsea pose from midfield.