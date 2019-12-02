Burnley make Dwight McNeil promise amid £30m Everton and Wolves links

Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly want Burnley winger Dwight McNeil.

Burnley will not be selling reported Wolves and Everton target Dwight McNeil in the January transfer window, Clarets chairman Mike Garlick has said in quotes reported by the Lancashire Telegraph.

At the age of just 20, McNeil is already firmly established as a Premier League regular with his exceptional displays making him integral to Sean Dyche’s plans at Turf Moor.

An old-school winger with the ability to put a cross on a sixpence, McNeil already has four assists to his name in 2019/20 and his performances were recently rewarded with a first ever call-up to Aidy Boothroyd’s England U21 squad.

Inevitably, the one-time Manchester United youngster is a man in demand. TEAMtalk report that Leicester City are lining up a £30 million January bid while Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton are interested too.

But Brendan Rodgers and co would be wasting their time if they make a move for McNeil next month.

“I saw recently some reports of Dwight McNeil attracting interest, and understandably so after the start to the season that he has made,” Garlick said.

"But there's no way we will be looking to sell such an important player, who continues to grow in stature and is such an important part of what Sean is continually trying to build here.”

With his wand of a left foot and a V8 engine to boot, McNeil will surely go from strength to strength at Burnley while there is no guarantee that he would be a regular starter at Wolves or Everton, not to mention high-flying Leicester.

In an exclusive interview with HITC, experienced scout Greg Walsh admitted that McNeil very nearly joined bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers before signing for Burnley.