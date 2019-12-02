Bristol City confirm interest in Leeds loanee

It looks like Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah is still wanted at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City CEO Mark Ashton has confirmed an interest in signing on-loan Leeds United hitman Eddie Nketiah.

The Arsenal-owned striker has enjoyed a successful loan at Elland Road thus far, scoring five goals in two starts across all competitions.

One of the reasons as to why Nketiah has started no Championship games is Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa's insistence on using Patrick Bamford as his first-choice number nine.

There had been whispers that the Gunners could recall the 20-year-old and loan him elsewhere unless his playing time increases.

And it looks like Bristol City, who were pipped by Leeds to his signature in August, still want him at Ashton Gate.

Ashton told BBC Radio Bristol: "He’s a very talented player. Should he become available he would be someone we would definitely consider if the fit was right and we were able to do it."

This is a genuine concern for Leeds.

Considering he hasn't made a full Championship debut under Bielsa, it's very possible that the Arsenal gem regrets not punting for a move to the Robins and if he gets a second bite at the cherry then he might well take the plunge this time.

Despite not featuring heavily, the Whites need him. Bamford is streaky in his goalscoring, in the sense that he scores in bunches and then could go three months without finding the net.

Bielsa needs Nketiah as much as anyone at Leeds and losing him would be a huge blow to their promotion hopes.