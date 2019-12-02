Quick links

Bristol City confirm interest in Leeds loanee

Shane Callaghan
Eddie Nketiah of England celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-0 during the UEFA Under 21 Championship Qualifier between England and Austria at Stadium MK on October 15, 2019 in...
It looks like Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah is still wanted at Ashton Gate.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

Bristol City CEO Mark Ashton has confirmed an interest in signing on-loan Leeds United hitman Eddie Nketiah.

The Arsenal-owned striker has enjoyed a successful loan at Elland Road thus far, scoring five goals in two starts across all competitions.

One of the reasons as to why Nketiah has started no Championship games is Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa's insistence on using Patrick Bamford as his first-choice number nine.

There had been whispers that the Gunners could recall the 20-year-old and loan him elsewhere unless his playing time increases.

 

And it looks like Bristol City, who were pipped by Leeds to his signature in August, still want him at Ashton Gate.

Ashton told BBC Radio Bristol: "He’s a very talented player. Should he become available he would be someone we would definitely consider if the fit was right and we were able to do it."

This is a genuine concern for Leeds.

Considering he hasn't made a full Championship debut under Bielsa, it's very possible that the Arsenal gem regrets not punting for a move to the Robins and if he gets a second bite at the cherry then he might well take the plunge this time.

Despite not featuring heavily, the Whites need him. Bamford is streaky in his goalscoring, in the sense that he scores in bunches and then could go three months without finding the net.

Bielsa needs Nketiah as much as anyone at Leeds and losing him would be a huge blow to their promotion hopes.

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal before during a training session at London Colney on August 02, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

