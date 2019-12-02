Brend Leno shares what Freddie Ljungberg told Arsenal's players

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Norwich City in Freddie Ljungberg's first game in charge.

Bernd Leno has told Arsenal’s official website that Freddie Ljungberg was very encouraging at half-time against Norwich City yesterday.

Arsenal went into the break against Norwich losing 2-1, but Ljungberg did not want the Gunners to panic.

Instead the Swedish boss wanted to stay positive in his first half-time team-talk in charge of Arsenal.

Leno claims that Ljungberg said that his players were sticking to the game plan well at Carrow Road.

However, Arsenal failed to really kick on after the break, even though they did bag an equaliser through Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

And the £20 million shot-stopper (Daily Mail) said: “We’re disappointed because Freddie said in the dressing room that in the first half this was the gameplan that we wanted, and the two goals by transition were not good, but in the second half we lost the control.

“I think when we analyse the game the first half was good because we controlled the game but only the two goals were not good. In the second half we have to work in transition.”

Arsenal actually had Leno to thank for some great saves which preserved their point.

Norwich really pushed to take the victory towards the end of the contest, but Leno thwarted them on multiple occasions.

Arsenal are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table, after their draw in East Anglia yesterday.