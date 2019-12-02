Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe reacts to Everton rumours

Everton continue to be linked with manager Eddie Howe.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has been linked with a move to Everton – but he's not really putting too much into the rumours.

The Cherries lost yet again on Saturday afternoon, falling to a 3-2 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur as two late Harry Wilson goals made the scoreline seem a little closer than the game was.

Bournemouth have now lost three league games in a row and four of the last seven, but Howe continues to be linked away from the Vitality Stadium.

The Mirror claimed over the weekend that Everton are 'determined' to land Howe, with Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright keen to get him into Goodison Park.

Marco Silva finds himself under huge pressure, especially after the heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at Leicester City on Sunday afternoon, and Howe looks to be a strong contender.

Having grown up in the North West, Howe supported Everton as a kid, and admitted that he was a 'passionate' fan of the Toffees before heading back down south.

That may make a move to Everton something of a boyhood dream for Howe, and he was unsurprisingly asked about the rumours after Saturday's defeat to Tottenham.

Howe told the Daily Mail that he just ignores the rumours, claiming they have no relevance and don't impact his team, as it's all about what happens on the pitch rather than in the newspaper columns.

“I ignore it. It has no relevance to me at all,” said Howe. “For me it's all about what's in the game. I'll get back on the bus, watch the game again, analyse it, see where we can improve and prepare for Crystal Palace,” he added.