'Best in the league': £3m Ismaila Soro could be Celtic's N'Golo Kante

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly interested in Ivory Coast star Soro.

If those continued links with Victor Wanyama hint at a desperate attempt to rediscover past glories, Celtic’s interest in rising star Ismaila Soro offers a tantalising glimpse of a brave new future at Parkhead.

It is no secret that Neil Lennon would love to work with Wanyama again. Speaking at the club’s AGM last week, as reported by the Daily Record, the Hoops manager admitted that he'd jump at the chance to bring the Tottenham Hotspur outcast back to Parkhead for a second spell in green and white.

"(We're looking) for a player like Wanyama, it's about availability," he said. "Would I like Wanyama in the building? Of course.”

Wanyama, though, is not the only tough-tackling defensive enforcer in Celtic’s sights.

According to the Scottish Sun, Celtic have been sending scouts to watch the £3 million-rated Soro in action for Israeli outfit Bnei Yehuda.

And while the 21-year-old Ivorian doesn’t have a long Premier League career on his CV, or a starring role in a Champions League triumph against Barcelona, he could prove to be a far more inspired investment than the ageing, seldom-seen Wanyama.

“We are really proud of Soro,” Bnei coach Yossi Abuksis told SportMania recently. “He is simply the best player in the league. He will go very far.”

Soro is no limited ball-winner, however, all fight and no finesse. The all-action youngster is at his very best when driving up the pitch, sparking attacks with his trademark bursts of acceleration and leaving opposition midfielders choking on his dust.

Comparisons with Chelsea talisman and French World Cup winner N’Golo Kante are not a million miles wide of the mark, it seems.

And, as Boli Bolingoli, Christopher Jullien and Jeremie Frimpong have proved, you do not have to be a household name to be a brilliant addition to Celtic’s squad. Victor who?