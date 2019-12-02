Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Aston Villa fans blown away by Ezri Konsa

Olly Dawes
Aston Villa fans celebrate following Anwar El Ghazi (22) of Aston Villa scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final between Aston Villa and Derby County at...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa drew 2-2 at Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 01, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa picked up a great point on Sunday afternoon as they picked up a 2-2 draw away at Manchester United.

Villa went into the game having beaten Newcastle United 2-0 on Monday night, and took that momentum into the start of this game, as Jack Grealish curled home a stunning opener.

Marcus Rashford's equaliser ended up going down as an own goal, and Victor Lindelof looked to have turned the game on its head when he put United in front.

 

Villa weren't to be beaten though, as Tyrone Mings grabbed them a well-deserved and potentially vital point on their travels.

Grealish will have understandably stolen the headlines after his remarkable goal, but a number of his teammates impressed – and Ezri Konsa was one of them.

Dean Smith signed the defender for £12million (BBC) over the summer having worked with him at Brentford, and he's had to remain patient behind Mings and Bjorn Engels.

Andreas Pereira of Manchester United attempts to block a shot from Ezri Konsa Ngoyo of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old...

With Engels injured, Konsa has now played the last three Premier League games, and Villa fans have been blown away by the 22-year-old's talent.

Fans took to Twitter to hail Konsa, suggested that he was really impressive at Old Trafford and may make it difficult for Engels to get his place back, adding that he is 'unbelievable' and a 'great player', backing him for a great future at Villa Park.

Aston Villa fans celebrate following Anwar El Ghazi (22) of Aston Villa scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final between Aston Villa and Derby County at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch