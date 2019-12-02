Aston Villa fans blown away by Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa drew 2-2 at Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Aston Villa picked up a great point on Sunday afternoon as they picked up a 2-2 draw away at Manchester United.

Villa went into the game having beaten Newcastle United 2-0 on Monday night, and took that momentum into the start of this game, as Jack Grealish curled home a stunning opener.

Marcus Rashford's equaliser ended up going down as an own goal, and Victor Lindelof looked to have turned the game on its head when he put United in front.

Villa weren't to be beaten though, as Tyrone Mings grabbed them a well-deserved and potentially vital point on their travels.

Grealish will have understandably stolen the headlines after his remarkable goal, but a number of his teammates impressed – and Ezri Konsa was one of them.

Dean Smith signed the defender for £12million (BBC) over the summer having worked with him at Brentford, and he's had to remain patient behind Mings and Bjorn Engels.

With Engels injured, Konsa has now played the last three Premier League games, and Villa fans have been blown away by the 22-year-old's talent.

Fans took to Twitter to hail Konsa, suggested that he was really impressive at Old Trafford and may make it difficult for Engels to get his place back, adding that he is 'unbelievable' and a 'great player', backing him for a great future at Villa Park.

Have to say. Konsa is really impressing me and i think Engels might find it hard to get back into the XI. So composed, technically good and aware of his surroundings. Wasn't fazed at all by playing at OT. We have a real talent on our hand there! #avfc — Chrsmo (@Chrsmo) December 1, 2019

Have to say, Ezri Konsa has been great for us since he’s come in. Has slotted in next to Mings seamlessly and not looked out of place. Very promising future for him! #AVFC — Tom (@tompearce97) December 1, 2019

Very impressed with him. Let’s get some more in from Brentford! — Sir Bob (@SirBob1892) December 1, 2019

Great player — Brett Griffiths (@X7JBG) December 1, 2019

Ezri Konsa is unbelievable — MB (@MattyAVFC_) December 1, 2019

They wont get the plaudits because of Super Jack but Konsa and Luiz are turning into right proper players — Robert Holder (@Robert_A_Holder) December 1, 2019

Shout out to Matty Targett & Ezri Konsa looked rock solid... again #class #UTV — AVFC_flowz (@flowz23) December 1, 2019

Just how good is Ezri Konsa! I've been nothing but impressed every time I've watched him play. — Jon Startin (@Jon_Startin) December 1, 2019