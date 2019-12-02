EastEnders fans pick their favourite characters in Christmas challenge - and the winner is surprising!

Fans have been challenging each other to pick their top characters in a Christmas challenge on Twitter

EastEnders fans have been naming their favourite characters on Twitter as part of a Christmas challenge set to last all month.

Each day there's a new question for them to answer about their favourite soap. It kicked off yesterday by asking fans to name their favourite male character.

Nice guys come last

While the usual nice guys like Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) got their fare share of votes, the surprising winner was actually Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

EastEnders viewers know that since his return back in April this year, Ben has been at the centre of some of the soap's biggest storylines.

So far he's plotted to destroy his dad, seduced Callum Highway into cheating on his fiancee, dabbled in stolen cars, became a loan shark, turned Martin Fowler into a baddie and blackmailed Stacey Fowler into fleeing the Square.

With all that packed into a few short months, Ben is a controversial choice for favourite male.

But despite his bad boy ways, Ben has won audiences over with his relationship with Callum.

Ballum Forever

The pair got together earlier this year when Ben worked out that Callum was struggling with his sexuality. After a steamy romp in the playground, Callum realised that he'd fallen for Ben.

And when Ben was shot by a deranged Hunter Owen back in September, it was clear the funeral director was head-over-heels with the Mitchell bad boy, as he cradled him and pleaded with him not to die.

Now an official couple, Ben has even quit his dodgy dealings and promised Callum - who has designs on becoming a police officer - that his criminal life is in the past.

Will he be able to stick to his word though?

Another shocker

Elsewhere in the poll, Stuart Highway - played by Ricky Champ - scored highly, which is strange as this time last year he was one of the most hated men in soap.

He'd framed former best mate Mick for attempted murder and shacked up with his wife, Linda, in the Queen Vic while Mick was behind bars.

But Stuart's relationship with drug addict Rainie Cross has shown a softer side to him which has won over viewers.

Today's challenge is for fans to pick their favourite female character and front-runners so far are Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean), Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) and Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper).

EastEnders continues tonight at 8pm on BBC One.