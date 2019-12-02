Arsenal's Joe Willock suggests change in training under Freddie Ljungberg

Unai Emery's time at Arsenal came to an end after a defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

Joe Willock has told Sky Sports that Arsenal are trying to get their competitiveness back in training now that Unai Emery has gone.

Freddie Ljungberg has only had a few sessions to work with his Arsenal side since Emery’s departure, but the Swede has been keen to make a positive impact.

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Norwich City in their interim boss’s first game in charge.

And Willock has suggested that Ljungberg has only been positive so far, with the new Arsenal boss wanting training to have more of an edge to it.

"He said the most important thing was to play with happiness, to get the pride in the badge back and to work to win," Willock said.

"Every day in training we're trying to get that competitiveness back. I feel like [our luck] is going to turn in one game, and we can push on from there. It's coming, hopefully.

"Friday is in the past now. Emery was a very good man, a very good manager.”

Willock started for Arsenal in Ljungberg’s first game in charge, although he didn’t have the most impressive display.

The Gunners showed some signs of encouragement against Norwich, but their flaws in defence were all too clear yet again.

Arsenal dominated for much of the first-half, but as the game progressed Norwich seemed to find more and more gaps in their defence, and Bernd Leno was called into action far too regularly towards the end of the contest.

Arsenal are next in action against Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday, when they will be looking to pick up their first win for eight games.