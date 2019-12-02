Quick links

Arsenal fans react to Brendan Rodgers' latest comments

Olly Dawes
Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal have been linked with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 9TH

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new manager, and a whole host of names have already been linked with replacing Unai Emery.

The Gunners parted ways with Emery on Friday morning, deciding that enough was enough after a 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Freddie Ljungberg took charge of Sunday's 2-2 draw with Norwich City, and will continue as caretaker until Arsenal can find somebody to replace Emery long-term.

 

A number of managers have been mentioned for the job already, and one of the popular suggestions is that of Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers has impressed in charge of Leicester since taking the job in February, and current has the Foxes sitting second in the Premier League table – 13 points ahead of Arsenal.

The Daily Star now claim that Arsenal is Rodgers' dream job, and he's now the Gunners' top target as a result, though that seems somewhat dubious.

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers with Arsenal Manager Unai Emery ahead of the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal at The King Power Stadium on April 28, 2019 in...

Still, Rodgers was asked about the situation after Leicester's 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday, and he told Sky Sports that his focus is Leicester, but hinted he does have a release clause in his contract – quite the bold remark given the specuation.

Arsenal fans have unsurprisingly latched onto that, taking to Twitter to suggest that the former Liverpool boss is begging Arsenal to make a move for him.

Some are urging Arsenal to pay whatever it takes to get Rodgers, and believe he would take the job if it was offered to him having 'hinted' at his interest in a move on Sunday, at least according to these Gunners fans...

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

