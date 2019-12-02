Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg admits what he didn't like towards the end of Norwich City game

Arsenal picked up a 2-2 draw with Norwich City in Freddie Ljungberg's first game in charge.

Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg has told Football London that he didn’t like seeing how stretched his side’s game against Norwich City became yesterday.

Arsenal drew 2-2 at Carrow Road in Ljungberg’s first game in charge of his former club.

The Gunners’ performance was improved on what was served up under Unai Emery, but some of their weaknesses were still exposed.

Arsenal could easily have lost the contest towards the end, if it wasn’t for Bernd Leno in goal.

The German stopper pulled off some brilliant saves to deny Norwich a winner, as Arsenal ended up clinging on.

The Gunners were clearly desperate to win, but they were chucking too many men forward, which was leaving spaces for Norwich to exploit.

And Ljungberg has admitted that he doesn’t want to see his side so open in future.

“I was proud but I think we started well and I expected us to take the lead,” he said.

“It’s easy to see what we have to work on.

“I’m extremely proud of the players for coming back twice. The end of the game was too open for my liking.”

Ljungberg has only had minimal time working with his Arsenal players so far, so it could take a while for his changes to take affect.

Arsenal have little time for rest though, as they are back in action again this week.

Ljungberg’s side take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday, where they will be looking for their first victory in eight matches.