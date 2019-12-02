Andy Gray shares why he doesn't want Rafael Benitez at Everton

Everton are currently in 17th place in the Premier League table, after being hurt by another defeat yesterday.

Andy Gray has suggested to BeinSPORTS that he doesn’t want Rafael Benitez to take over at Everton.

Everton could be on the look out for a new boss, with Marco Silva coming under increasing pressure.

Benitez has been suggested as a potential successor to Silva in some quarters, with the Spanish boss admitting that he would like to return to the Premier League recently.

But Gray suggests that Benitez’s style of football wouldn’t fit in well at Everton.

“I don’t want him. He’s a pragmatist. I think Everton need someone who’s going to inspire them,” Gray said.

“Somebody needs to come in and lift the place. I don’t think Rafa would lift the place.

“He would stabilise it, but I watched Newcastle last season, you wouldn’t want to watch that every week.”

Despite Gray’s reluctance to have Benitez, his past success does suggest he would be an upgrade on Silva.

Benitez is a Champions League winner, although his past connections with Liverpool may make him a poor fit for Everton.

The Toffees were beaten again in their latest outing, with Leicester City scoring a last minute winner to strike a hammer blow to Silva’s chances of staying on.

Everton are next in action against Liverpool on Wednesday, and it remains to be seen whether Silva will still be in the dugout for that match.