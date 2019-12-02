Alex McLeish claims Steven Gerrard could get into Rangers' team after watching him in Liverpool's legends match

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is hoping to win his first piece of silverware with Rangers on Sunday.

Alex McLeish has claimed Steven Gerrard could play in Rangers' team after watching him in action for Liverpool's legends in October.

Gerrard, 39, played for his boyhood Liverpool in a charity game a couple of months ago and also towards the end of the game appeared for Rangers.

Former Scotland coach McLeish was in the Ibrox dugout managing his former club, as a plethora of star names took part in the match.

Speaking to Goals on Sunday on Sky Sports (01/12/2019 at 12:40 pm), McLeish shared his thoughts on the job Gerrard is doing at Rangers, as he also felt that he could play for them.

"He has been so humble in the job," McLeish told Goals on Sunday. "You would think Steven Gerrard would come from England, big ego, but he has been brilliant. He has handled the press really well.

"I was up there a few weeks ago, I was in the dugout for a charity match against Liverpool and Ian Rush was in the other dugout. Stevie G come on and played 80 minutes for Liverpool (and 10 minutes for Rangers). He could still play in that Rangers team - he's building a good team [with Rangers]."

A big week awaits Gerrard and his Rangers players because the Anfield great has the chance to lift his piece of silverware as a manager.

On Sunday, the Gers will take on their Old Firm rivals in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden. A win against Celtic will end their recent dominance in Scottish football.

But before that showpiece event, Gerrard will be hoping his team can add another three points to their Premiership tally as they take on Aberdeen on Wednesday night.