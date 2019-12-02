Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Alan Smith thinks Arsenal should appoint Mikel Arteta as their next boss

Shamanth Jayaram
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger talks with Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on April 8, 2016 in St Albans, England.
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are on the lookout for a new manager to replace recently sacked Unai Emery.

Sky Sports TV commentator Alan Smith at the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at the Anfield Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Former Arsenal star Alan Smith spoke to Sky Sports and has urged the Gunners to appoint Mikel Arteta as their new manager before another club moves for him.  

Arsenal parted ways with Unai Emery on Friday after a dismal start to their season. The Gunners are win-less in their last nine games in all competitions and the defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt at home in the Europa League proved to be the end of the Spaniard's tenure.

 

Former Arsenal attacker Freddie Ljungberg has been given the reigns temporarily but it is unlikely that he will be given the permanent job. A number of big names have been linked with the vacant role at the Emirates but none more than former captain Mikel Arteta

The Spaniard is currently Pep Guardiola's right-hand man at Manchester City where he has been a part of a hugely successful side over the last two years. Alan Smith raved about Arteta and claimed that some other club will get him if Arsenal pass on their opportunity to appoint him in the coming weeks.

City manager Pep Guardiola (l) and assistant Mikel Arteta (c) look on before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on November 30, 2019...

He said: "I'd like Mikel Arteta. I think he's going to be a top manager quite shortly. If Arsenal don't get him I think somebody else will. If he stays at Manchester City when Pep Guardiola steps down, he'll be a stick on to takeover. He's got that Arsenal connection as well. He'd be my choice."

Arteta will no doubt be welcomed by a majority of Arsenal fans thanks to his relationship with them during his time at the club. However, his lack of experience as a manager would be a big concern to the Londoners who cannot afford to go wrong with their appointment this time around. 

Manchester City's Mikel Arteta

 

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch