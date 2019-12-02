Alan Smith thinks Arsenal should appoint Mikel Arteta as their next boss

Arsenal are on the lookout for a new manager to replace recently sacked Unai Emery.

Former Arsenal star Alan Smith spoke to Sky Sports and has urged the Gunners to appoint Mikel Arteta as their new manager before another club moves for him.

Arsenal parted ways with Unai Emery on Friday after a dismal start to their season. The Gunners are win-less in their last nine games in all competitions and the defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt at home in the Europa League proved to be the end of the Spaniard's tenure.

Former Arsenal attacker Freddie Ljungberg has been given the reigns temporarily but it is unlikely that he will be given the permanent job. A number of big names have been linked with the vacant role at the Emirates but none more than former captain Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard is currently Pep Guardiola's right-hand man at Manchester City where he has been a part of a hugely successful side over the last two years. Alan Smith raved about Arteta and claimed that some other club will get him if Arsenal pass on their opportunity to appoint him in the coming weeks.

He said: "I'd like Mikel Arteta. I think he's going to be a top manager quite shortly. If Arsenal don't get him I think somebody else will. If he stays at Manchester City when Pep Guardiola steps down, he'll be a stick on to takeover. He's got that Arsenal connection as well. He'd be my choice."

Arteta will no doubt be welcomed by a majority of Arsenal fans thanks to his relationship with them during his time at the club. However, his lack of experience as a manager would be a big concern to the Londoners who cannot afford to go wrong with their appointment this time around.