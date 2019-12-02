2 things for Middlesbrough to accept about Leeds United hammering

Middlesbrough were on the wrong end of a heavy Leeds United win.

Leeds United beat Middlesbrough 4-0 at the weekend, showing how the tables have turned on the Teessiders.

It was just in March 2018 that Patrick Bamford led 'Boro to a 3-0 win over Leeds.

This time it was Bamford leading Leeds to a win over Middlesbrough.

It will have been tough for Middlesbrough to take, but there are two key points to reflect on from their perspective.

Leeds are simply better right now

The league table doesn't lie.

Leeds are top of the Championship with 40 points from 19 games.

Middlesbrough are 20th place with just 17 points.

Boro had no right to expect anything at Elland Road, turning up with just three league wins all season to their name.

Leeds are the better team, more consistent, with a better attack and superior defence.

Marcelo Bielsa is an experienced coach with a well defined philosophy.

Boro's rookie boss Jonathan Woodgate is learning on the job, and it shows.

Leeds were due to hammer somebody

Middlesbrough can consider themselves a little unlucky with the manner of the 4-0 loss.

Leeds' success this season has been built around a strong defence rather than a free-scoring attack.

Bielsa's side have dominated games but struggles to convert chances.

To that end, they were due a big win against somebody, it just happened to be Middlesbrough.

The early goal had a big impact on the game.

Leeds have lost and drawn games this season they have dominated because they have not taken their chances, and then got caught at the other end.

The early goal relieved the pressure and allowed Leeds to play freely.

Middlesbrough did not help themselves, but can take some solace they got a bit unlucky to be facing Leeds on a day they were clinical, rather than wasteful.