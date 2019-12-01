West Ham fans react to Michail Antonio's performance v Chelsea

West Ham United beat Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham United pulled off a huge shock on Saturday afternoon as they beat Chelsea 1-0 away at Stamford Bridge.

The Hammers went into the game having failed to win their last seven Premier League games, and had picked up just two points in that dismal run.

Manuel Pellegrini has been under huge pressure as a result of the barren spell, but he pulled off a quite remarkable win at an impressive Chelsea side.

With David Martin between the sticks, West Ham managed to frustrate Chelsea and keep a clean sheet, with Aaron Cresswell providing the goal that won the game, cutting inside before firing in on his right foot.

West Ham held out and claimed all three points, but it could have been even better as Michail Antonio scored what looked like a key second goal, but it was ruled out for handball thanks to VAR.

Antonio was outstanding throughout, turning in a superb performance as he replaced Sebastien Haller in the West Ham attack, and provided a little more movement than the Frenchman.

Antonio was committed and energetic throughout as he so often is, and after returning from injury, West Ham fans may be disappointed that Saturday's game was just his sixth appearance of the season in all competitions.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to hail Antonio though, branding him 'amazing', 'pure class', 'immense' and 'unbelievable', whilst suggesting that he may just be West Ham's most important player moving forward - and even showed Haller how to play up front as a lone striker.

What a result today! Fantastic goal from Cress, amazing performance from Antonio, a debut for Martin and THREE POINTS We go again next week! #COYI #WHUFC — hollseey (@hollseey) December 1, 2019

Wrap Antonio in cotton wool and protect him at all costs. Most important player going forward by a long way. — West Ham News (@whufc_news) November 30, 2019

@Michailantonio was pure class yesterday, with a bit of unfortunate luck he could have scored 3 goals yesterday all by himself, he had a great header saved early on in the first half, a goal disallowed and a chance that almost went in of his knee. We needed this guy back so badly pic.twitter.com/mTGWcr17ZH —West FUT Hammered (@West_Hammered) December 1, 2019

So very impressive today mate,

Worked so hard and showed all that's needed to get results, keep it up we're all behind you. — Westhamlee (@funkycoolers) November 30, 2019

You were immense mate, your enthusiaism and industry appears to have spread to the rest of the players. Great performance, great win and thank you, you always leave everything on the pitch! COYI — Nick Killington (@nick80uk) November 30, 2019

Antonio motm IMO so glad he's back @HallerSeb please learn from @Michailantonio how to play 1 up top in the @premierleague — Spencer (@spentwinn) November 30, 2019

Praying Antonio isn't injured there. He was an absolute beast today as usual. Optimised what all the players should have been doing for weeks!! @Michailantonio #COYI — 父 Adam Young 父 (@youngy_315) November 30, 2019

@Michailantonio showing #Haller what you do alone up top! — Vic Singh (@vicsinghb) November 30, 2019

Unreal performance from Antonio. Hes our best player for a reason. Absolutely love that man @Michailantonio — Bedwell (@JagsAndHammers) November 30, 2019

I laughed when people said @Michailantonio wasnt good enough for @WestHam

The guy is unbelievable!! — Sam Ross (@SammyRoss121) November 30, 2019