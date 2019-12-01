Quick links

West Ham fans react to Michail Antonio's performance v Chelsea

West Ham United beat Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham United pulled off a huge shock on Saturday afternoon as they beat Chelsea 1-0 away at Stamford Bridge.

The Hammers went into the game having failed to win their last seven Premier League games, and had picked up just two points in that dismal run.

Manuel Pellegrini has been under huge pressure as a result of the barren spell, but he pulled off a quite remarkable win at an impressive Chelsea side.

 

With David Martin between the sticks, West Ham managed to frustrate Chelsea and keep a clean sheet, with Aaron Cresswell providing the goal that won the game, cutting inside before firing in on his right foot.

West Ham held out and claimed all three points, but it could have been even better as Michail Antonio scored what looked like a key second goal, but it was ruled out for handball thanks to VAR.

Antonio was outstanding throughout, turning in a superb performance as he replaced Sebastien Haller in the West Ham attack, and provided a little more movement than the Frenchman.

Antonio was committed and energetic throughout as he so often is, and after returning from injury, West Ham fans may be disappointed that Saturday's game was just his sixth appearance of the season in all competitions.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to hail Antonio though, branding him 'amazing', 'pure class', 'immense' and 'unbelievable', whilst suggesting that he may just be West Ham's most important player moving forward - and even showed Haller how to play up front as a lone striker.

