Victor Wanyama sends Instagram message to Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko scored for Tottenham Hotspur as they secured all three points against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Victor Wanyama has congratulated Moussa Sissoko for 'finally' scoring once again for Tottenham during their 3-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

For some while now, the Spurs faithful have been eager to see Sissoko find the back of the net, but on most occasions, they have seen the ball sail over the net.

But against Bournemouth, he scored a quite brilliant goal, as his controlled yet deft touch found the back of the net.

In the end, his goal ended up proving to be decisive because the Cherries did hit back through two goals of their own, with Harry Wilson netting a brace.

Nonetheless, after the game, Wanyama, who was absent for the Spurs match, sent this brilliant message to Sissoko, as he was clearly delighted that he scored.

Sissoko was a regular under Mauricio Pochettino during these past 18 months, but Jose Mourinho opted to start him from the bench when he first arrived.

The Frenchman is a versatile player and can be deployed in the middle of the park, out wide, and a very useful and valuable substitute.

Either way, given that Pochettino helped develop Sissoko, it will be interesting to see where Mourinho takes his game.