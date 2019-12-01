Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Victor Wanyama sends Instagram message to Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko

Amir Mir
Ben Davies, Christian Eriksen and Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019 in Enfield,...
Moussa Sissoko scored for Tottenham Hotspur as they secured all three points against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko continues his run after Referee Lee Mason plays the advantage during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham...

Victor Wanyama has congratulated Moussa Sissoko for 'finally' scoring once again for Tottenham during their 3-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

For some while now, the Spurs faithful have been eager to see Sissoko find the back of the net, but on most occasions, they have seen the ball sail over the net.

 

But against Bournemouth, he scored a quite brilliant goal, as his controlled yet deft touch found the back of the net.

In the end, his goal ended up proving to be decisive because the Cherries did hit back through two goals of their own, with Harry Wilson netting a brace.

Nonetheless, after the game, Wanyama, who was absent for the Spurs match, sent this brilliant message to Sissoko, as he was clearly delighted that he scored.

Wanyama message to Sissoko

Sissoko was a regular under Mauricio Pochettino during these past 18 months, but Jose Mourinho opted to start him from the bench when he first arrived.

The Frenchman is a versatile player and can be deployed in the middle of the park, out wide, and a very useful and valuable substitute.

Either way, given that Pochettino helped develop Sissoko, it will be interesting to see where Mourinho takes his game.

Jose Mourinho, Spurs manager gives instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in London,...

