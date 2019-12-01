Trent Alexander-Arnold posts message to FPL managers after Liverpool win

Liverpool beat Brighton 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool picked up another vital three points on Saturday afternoon as they beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 at Anfield.

The Reds saw Manchester City drop points against Newcastle United earlier in the day, so three more points would push Liverpool another step closer to the title.

You may have expected the goals to come from Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino or Mohamed Salah, but it was Virgil van Dijk who stepped up as Saturday's goal hero.

The Dutch defender headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold's free kick to put Liverpool ahead, and then and then thumped in an Alexander-Arnold corner just moments later.

Liverpool were made to sweat in the second half as Alisson was sent off for handling Leandro Trossard's lob outside his area, and Lewis Dunk scored the subsequent free kick.

The Reds held on for all three points though, meaning they now lead City by 11 points already, though Leicester City can cut their gap to eight points later today.

After the game, Liverpool players took to Twitter to react to the win, with Alexander-Arnold focusing on fantasy football and how many points he scored.

Fantasy football managers have been frustrated of late, as Alexander-Arnold has not only been missing out on clean sheets, but also attacking returns with just one assist in his previous nine games.

Alexander-Arnold came up strong on Saturday though, scoring 10 points in FPL thanks to his two assists, and he took to Twitter to suggest that those managers who have him in their teams are 'welcome' – though some may have been disappointing that the Liverpool clean sheet slipped.