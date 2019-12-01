Tottenham's Cameron Carter-Vickers slammed on Twitter

The Tottenham Hotspur defender hasn't been given an easy time of it by fans of his loan club.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers's latest performance on loan hasn't been received all that well.

The 21-year-old started and finished Stoke City's 2-1 defeat by Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham, was deployed at right-back by new manager Michael O'Neill and Potters fans aren't happy with the centre-back one bit.

Here's how they reacted to the Spurs man's display:

Carter-vickers looked like a Sunday morning pub player — Nick Holdcroft (@SwifNick37) November 30, 2019

Carter Vickers are dreadful get someone else in — isaacbroad (@IsaacBroadscfc) November 30, 2019

I’ve not been today but I don’t need to have been there, to tell you a side with Carter-Vickers & Ince down the right hand side will never win a game of football. — Liam Hall (@LGH87) November 30, 2019

Carter-Vickers is not a right back. Danny Batth has concrete in his boots. Joe Allen cannot pass wind. Sam Vokes is not a footballer. Hope you saw the same Michael! #scfc #potters — DAVE (@djc_77) November 30, 2019

Carter Vickers has an absolute shocker — StokieJ (@FtblJS94) November 30, 2019

Carter-Vickers doesn't know what city is in never mind stadium — Josh (@SCFCJosh96) November 30, 2019

I like that O’Neil has clearly noticed we need a new RB asap! The fact he sees Carter-Vickers as our best option there says a lot!



No idea what’s happened to Tommy Smith and Tom Edwards has cost us so many goals this season. Right back is a priority. — Sam (@SamSCFC1) November 30, 2019

The USA international came to prominence in North London under Mauricio Pochettino and played a series of FA Cup and League Cup outings for the Lilywhites.

But he hasn't kicked a ball for the North Londoners in close to three years, with an FA Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers in January of 2017 being his last competitive outing under Pochettino.

Does he have any more of a future now that Jose Mourinho is in charge? In a word, nope.

Mourinho is flush with centre-back options right now and especially next season if Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen wind up extending their contracts.