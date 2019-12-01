Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham's Cameron Carter-Vickers slammed on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
Davide Santon (C) of AS Roma shoots under pressure from Luke Amos (R) and Cameron Carter-Vickers (L) of Tottenham Hotspur during their International Champions Cup match in San Diego,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Tottenham Hotspur defender hasn't been given an easy time of it by fans of his loan club.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (L) of Tottenham Hotspur tries to get past Diego Perotti of A.S. Roma during their International Champions Cup (ICC) football match on July 25, 2017 at Red Bull...

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers's latest performance on loan hasn't been received all that well.

The 21-year-old started and finished Stoke City's 2-1 defeat by Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham, was deployed at right-back by new manager Michael O'Neill and Potters fans aren't happy with the centre-back one bit.

Here's how they reacted to the Spurs man's display:

 

The USA international came to prominence in North London under Mauricio Pochettino and played a series of FA Cup and League Cup outings for the Lilywhites.

But he hasn't kicked a ball for the North Londoners in close to three years, with an FA Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers in January of 2017 being his last competitive outing under Pochettino.

Does he have any more of a future now that Jose Mourinho is in charge? In a word, nope.

Mourinho is flush with centre-back options right now and especially next season if Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen wind up extending their contracts.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford crosses the ball for team-mate Ezgjan Alioski to score their sides second goal despite the attentions of Stoke City's Cameron Carter-Vickers during the Sky...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch