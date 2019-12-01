Quick links

Tam McManus waxes lyrical over Celtic's Ryan Christie

Shane Callaghan
The Celtic attacker enhanced his reputation in Tam McManus's eyes today.

Tam McManus is waxing lyrical about Celtic's Ryan Christie on Twitter.

The Scotland midfielder posted one of his best performances of the season in the Hoops' 4-1 win away to Ross County this afternoon.

Christie scored two first-half goals, either side of the Dingwall club's equaliser, to give Celtic a slender 2-1 lead at the break.

Midway through the second half, the 24-year-old turned provider to set up Tom Rogic as Neil Lennon's side effectively sealed the win.

 

The former Inverness starlet, signed by Ronny Deila in 2015, has perhaps been one of the Bhoys' best and most consistent performers since returning from a loan stint at Aberdeen in the summer of 2018.

And former Hibernian star and BBC pundit McManus believes that he might just be Celtic's most valuable player.

It's a bold claim by McManus, considering that Lennon also has the likes of Kristoffer Ajer and Odsonne Edouard in his ranks, both of whom could be worth upwards of £20 million if they aren't already.

But Christie is well on the way to joining them, such are the quality of his Europa League and Scotland performances too.

