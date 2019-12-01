Quick links

'Subdued atmosphere': Lee Dixon unimpressed by Tottenham stadium

Shane Callaghan
Former footballers Lee Dixon and Glenn Hoddle speak before the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Liverpool at Loftus Road on October 19, 2014 in London, England.
The Arsenal legend wasn't pleased with several aspects of Tottenham Hotspur's stadium.

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Lee Dixon has stuck to his Arsenal roots by caning Tottenham Hotspur's stadium.

Spurs moved into their new £1 billion home toward the end of last season after an 18-month spell at Wembley and numerous lengthy delays.

Tottenham and indeed neutral fans have been blown away by the the spaceship-type arena and all of its innovative features, including a retractable pitch - the first of its kind.

New manager Jose Mourinho sampled it for the first time in a Premier League game in Saturday's 3-2 win over Bournemouth in North London.

 

The former Arsenal defender was also in attendance and not only was he displeased by the 'total chaos' in trying to depart the stadium, Dixon noted that there was a 'subdued atmosphere'.

Was there a subdued atmosphere? Who knows. As mentioned, Dixon is an Arsenal man and the tone of both tweets suggests he might be on a wind-up mission.

The Gunners' faithful will have to wait another five months before experiencing it themselves for the first time, with the next North London derby in the Premier League scheduled for April 25.

A general view outside the Tottenham Stadium during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crvena Zvezda at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 22, 2019 in...

