'Subdued atmosphere': Lee Dixon unimpressed by Tottenham stadium

Lee Dixon has stuck to his Arsenal roots by caning Tottenham Hotspur's stadium.

Spurs moved into their new £1 billion home toward the end of last season after an 18-month spell at Wembley and numerous lengthy delays.

Tottenham and indeed neutral fans have been blown away by the the spaceship-type arena and all of its innovative features, including a retractable pitch - the first of its kind.

New manager Jose Mourinho sampled it for the first time in a Premier League game in Saturday's 3-2 win over Bournemouth in North London.

The former Arsenal defender was also in attendance and not only was he displeased by the 'total chaos' in trying to depart the stadium, Dixon noted that there was a 'subdued atmosphere'.

The new WHL. Twice as many fans as the old WHL. Same road and train infrastructure. Result when trying to leave? Total chaos. If it’s not bad enough having to go there in the first place now it takes two hours to get away!@Arsenal — Lee Dixon (@LeeDixon2) December 1, 2019

WHL library! Very subdued atmosphere there yesterday. Strange as first Mourinho PL home game — Lee Dixon (@LeeDixon2) December 1, 2019

Was there a subdued atmosphere? Who knows. As mentioned, Dixon is an Arsenal man and the tone of both tweets suggests he might be on a wind-up mission.

The Gunners' faithful will have to wait another five months before experiencing it themselves for the first time, with the next North London derby in the Premier League scheduled for April 25.