Steven Gerrard comments on Jon Flanagan’s Rangers future

Jon Flanagan is out of contract at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers at the end of the season.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has suggested to The Glasgow Evening Times that Jon Flanagan may not be at Ibrox next season.

Flanagan joined Rangers in the summer of 2018 after leaving Liverpool and is out of contract at the Gers next summer.

The 26-year-old has had injury issues during his time at the Gers so far and has failed to establish himself as a regular in Gerrard’s team.

Rangers boss Gerrard has said that Flanagan has to fight for a new contract, and he has also stated that he has held discussions with his former Liverpool teammate.

Gerrard told The Glasgow Evening Times about Flanagan: “Jon's got to fight for a new contract. He’s had a couple of injuries that set him back at the start of the season. Jon is clear on what his situation is because I've had the conversation with him, man to man.”

The Rangers boss added: “The challenge is there for Jon. He knows the respect he's got from the staff but he also knows the situation. He's got a fight on to stay at Rangers and that's the way it's got to be.”

Leaving Rangers

Flanagan is a good full-back, but the former Liverpool man has largely been a squad player at Rangers.

While the Gers will need him in the coming months as they aim to win the Scottish Premiership title this season, it is hard to see them offer him a new contact if he does not make himself indispensable for the Gers between now and the end of his current deal.