Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Stephen Elliott thinks Steve Bruce doing better at Newcastle than Rafael Benitez

Subhankar Mondal
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce celebrates with his players after Jonjo Shelvey had scored the 2nd Newcastle goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steve Bruce replaced Rafael Benitez as the Newcastle United manager in the summer of 2019.

Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang looks on during the 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup semi-final match between Dalian Yifang and Shanghai Shenhua at Dalian Sports Center...

Stephen Elliott has suggested on Twitter that Steve Bruce is doing a better job at Newcastle United than Rafael Benitez.

The former Sunderland forward made the comment following Newcastle’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City at St. James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

It was a very good result for the Magpies, as City are the defending English champions and have arguably the best squad in England.

 

Elliott has suggested that Bruce, who was appointed as the Newcastle manager in the summer of 2019 following the departure of Benitez, is doing a better job at St. James’ Park than the Spaniard did.

Bold claim

While it is true that Newcastle did well to play out a 2-2 draw with City, the fact is that they are only four points above the relegation zone.

Benitez did a remarkable job at the Magpies, and it is too early to say if Bruce is doing better than him.

After all, there is still the danger of Newcastle getting relegated to the Championship, and Bruce cannot be judged based only on one game.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on November 30, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch