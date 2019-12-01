Stephen Elliott thinks Steve Bruce doing better at Newcastle than Rafael Benitez

Steve Bruce replaced Rafael Benitez as the Newcastle United manager in the summer of 2019.

Stephen Elliott has suggested on Twitter that Steve Bruce is doing a better job at Newcastle United than Rafael Benitez.

The former Sunderland forward made the comment following Newcastle’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City at St. James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

It was a very good result for the Magpies, as City are the defending English champions and have arguably the best squad in England.

Elliott has suggested that Bruce, who was appointed as the Newcastle manager in the summer of 2019 following the departure of Benitez, is doing a better job at St. James’ Park than the Spaniard did.

Surely Newcastle fans will recognise that Steve Bruce is doing a better job now than what Rafa Benitez was doing #NEWMCI — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) November 30, 2019

Bold claim

While it is true that Newcastle did well to play out a 2-2 draw with City, the fact is that they are only four points above the relegation zone.

Benitez did a remarkable job at the Magpies, and it is too early to say if Bruce is doing better than him.

After all, there is still the danger of Newcastle getting relegated to the Championship, and Bruce cannot be judged based only on one game.