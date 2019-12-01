Southampton fans react to Nathan Redmond display against Watford

Nathan Redmond played for Southampton against Watford on Saturday.

Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Nathan Redmond against Watford.

Redmond was in action for Southampton in their Premier League game against Watford at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

The 25-year-old winger - who joined the Saints from Norwich City in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £10 minion - started the match and played for 57 minutes.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman took two shots of which one was on target, had a pass accuracy of 74.3%, took 44 touches, and attempted one dribble.

Southampton fans were not impressed with the display produced by Redmond and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

amazing what happens when you take awful players like redmond and cedric off. #saintsfc — ‏ً (@djenepomagic) November 30, 2019

Redmond dreams of being Boufal, pass it on... #saintsfc — Tim Foley (@salessaints) November 30, 2019

Boufal has to start for #saintsfc on Wednesday night against Norwich. Maybe time to drop Redmond to the bench and use him as the impact sub late in games — Mark Sims (@simsy1977) November 30, 2019

Redmond needs a break from starting, not hitting his form at the moment and doesn't seem to offer much going forward compared to others.



Also, when will Adams get a proper chance? I know Ings is in class form, but he seems to either JUST make the bench or is left out #SaintsFC — Ethan Evans (@EthanEvansSJ) December 1, 2019

Huge win yesterday! Boufal and Djenepo HAVE to start Wednesday. Redmond on the bench #saintsfc — James (@jamessfc) December 1, 2019

We say that every other week. Let's hope we're right this time. The subs made the difference today. Redmond has had a free ride lately. This may be the kick up the arse/rest he needs. — friend or phoney (@llowssco) November 30, 2019

Would give Redmond a week off, looked knackered — Singapore Saint (@SaintSingapore) November 30, 2019

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday, hosts Southampton had 64% of the possession, took 11 shots of which six were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Watford had 36% of the possession, took six shots of which three were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.