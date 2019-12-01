Quick links

Southampton

Premier League

Southampton fans react to Nathan Redmond display against Watford

Nathan Redmond of Southampton
Nathan Redmond played for Southampton against Watford on Saturday.

Nathan Redmond of Southampton runs with the ball under pressure from Kiko Femenia of Watford

Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Nathan Redmond against Watford.

Redmond was in action for Southampton in their Premier League game against Watford at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

The 25-year-old winger - who joined the Saints from Norwich City in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £10 minion - started the match and played for 57 minutes.

 

According to WhoScored, the Englishman took two shots of which one was on target, had a pass accuracy of 74.3%, took 44 touches, and attempted one dribble.

Southampton fans were not impressed with the display produced by Redmond and have criticised him on Twitter.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday, hosts Southampton had 64% of the possession, took 11 shots of which six were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Watford had 36% of the possession, took six shots of which three were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

Nathan Redmond of Southampton

