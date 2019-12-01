Robbie Savage claims Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is good enough for Manchester United

Jack Grealish netted a superb goal for Aston Villa against Manchester United on Sunday.

Robbie Savage has suggested that Aston Villa's 'talented' midfielder Jack Grealish is good enough to play for Manchester United following his stunning display at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Villa recorded a 2-2 draw against Manchester United, with Grealish opening the scoring by netting a stunning curling shot from the left-hand side.

In the first half, Dean Smith's side were the better team, but they went into the break level after Marcus Rashford played a part in United's equaliser. After the break, Victor Lindelof put his team ahead before Tyrone Mings struck back moments later.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (01/12/2019 4:30 pm start), Savage was full of praise for the talented Grealish, as he thinks he should now be in England's squad.

"Wonderful goal, great individual brilliance," Savage told BBC Radio 5 Live. "The way he dictates the play, goes past people with ease.

"For me he is, I'm not saying auditioning for a place at Manchester United, that's the wrong thing to say, but what he is doing is showing everybody what he can do. And for me, he is a great talent.

"Brilliant goal, brilliant technique and for me, he is a Manchester United player. I'm not saying to leave Aston Villa, but the way he performs, and for me, with his performances, he should be in the England squad. Is he an outsider for the England Euros squad?"

For Gareth Southgate's past two England squads, there have been calls for Grealish to be selected, but the former Villa defender has decided against picking the playmaker.

But his form has picked up in recent games, and if he continues on the road he is currently on then it will be very hard to ignore him.

Villa now face yet another tough test in the Premier League, with a trip to Stamford Bridge awaiting Smith, as John Terry also returns to his former club.