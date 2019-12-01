Quick links

Richard Keys reacts to Michail Antonio disallowed goal for West Ham

Michail Antonio of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Michail Antonio had a goal disallowed by VAR for West Ham United against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Well-known sports presenter Richard Keys has given his take on Twitter on Michail Antonio’s goal being ruled out during West Ham United’s win against Chelsea.

West Ham got the better of Chelsea 1-0 away from home at Stamford Bridge in London in the Premier League on Saturday.

Aaron Cresswell scored the only goal in the London derby three minutes into the second half.

 

The Hammers thought that they had added a second on 69 minutes when Antonio found the net, but it was ruled out after a VAR review for handball, as reported by BBC Sport.

Former Sky Sports presenter Keys has given his take on the controversial incident in the match.

The win against Chelsea came at a much-needed time for West Ham, and manager Manuel Pellegrini will be pleased with the three points.

The result means that the Hammers are 13th in the Premier League table at the moment with 16 points from 14 matches.

The Hammers will return to action on Wednesday evening when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home in the Premier League.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

