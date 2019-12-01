Report: Tottenham want Mathys Saban, battling RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Mathys Saban.

According to Foot Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur are rivalling RB Leipzig for the signature of Saint-Etienne teenager Mathys Saban.

Spurs brought in a new manager last month as Jose Mourinho took the reins, and he will be weighing up his squad to see where he needs new arrivals.

First team additions may not be a priority in January with Mourinho rating his squad highly, but others in the recruitment department could look to land stars for the future.

It's now claimed that Spurs are interested in signing Saint-Etienne talent Saban, viewing him as one for the future – but they face other competition for his signature.

The report claims that RB Leipzig are also keen on Saban, meaning the two sides could go head-to-head for the 17-year-old in 2020.

There isn't much information about Saban, but he's a midfield player with six goals in 13 games for Saint-Etienne's Under-19's this season, according to stats recorded by En Vert Et Contre Tous.

Spurs missed out on one Saint-Etienne youngster over the summer as Arsenal beat them to William Saliba, and they won't want to miss out on Saban.

Yet with RB Leipzig strong with their French recruitment, such as Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Nordi Mukiele and Christopher Nkunku, the German side may feel that they can win the race.