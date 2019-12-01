Report: Rangers and Newcastle want Jarrad Branthwaite

Rangers reportedly want to bring Jarrad Branthwaite to Ibrox.

According to The Sun on Sunday (01/12, p67), Rangers are battling two Premier League sides for Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Gers splashed out to sign two defenders over the summer, with George Edmundson arriving from Oldham before the bigger-name addition of Filip Helander arrived from Bologna.

With Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson in the mix too, Rangers aren't short of centre back options, but appear to have found another one they like.

It's claimed that Rangers are keen to bring Branthwaite to Ibrox, having been impressed with the early stages of his development at Carlisle United.

Newcastle United are also thought to be keen, but Southampton are claimed to be leading the race, meaning the Gers and Magpies face a battle.

Branthwaite, 17, was born in Carlisle and has come up through the ranks with the Cumbrian side, emerging into their first team setup this season.

The centre back is now being tipped for a bright future, and could quickly make a jump either to the Premier League or to Rangers, who can offer Europa League football in front of huge crowds.

Signing another fourth-tier defender just months after landing Edmundson would be a surprise though, even if Rangers do thing the teenager has a big future ahead of him.