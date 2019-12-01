Quick links

Rangers

Newcastle United

Southampton

Scottish Premiership

Report: Rangers and Newcastle want Jarrad Branthwaite

Olly Dawes
Ben Chapman of Dulwich Hamlet is challenged by Jarrad Branthwaite of Carlisle United during the FA Cup First Round match between Dulwich Hamlet and Carlisle United at Champion Hill on...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers reportedly want to bring Jarrad Branthwaite to Ibrox.

Ben Chapman of Dulwich Hamlet is challenged by Jarrad Branthwaite of Carlisle United during the FA Cup First Round match between Dulwich Hamlet and Carlisle United at Champion Hill on...

According to The Sun on Sunday (01/12, p67), Rangers are battling two Premier League sides for Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Gers splashed out to sign two defenders over the summer, with George Edmundson arriving from Oldham before the bigger-name addition of Filip Helander arrived from Bologna.

Subscribe

With Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson in the mix too, Rangers aren't short of centre back options, but appear to have found another one they like.

 

It's claimed that Rangers are keen to bring Branthwaite to Ibrox, having been impressed with the early stages of his development at Carlisle United.

Newcastle United are also thought to be keen, but Southampton are claimed to be leading the race, meaning the Gers and Magpies face a battle.

Branthwaite, 17, was born in Carlisle and has come up through the ranks with the Cumbrian side, emerging into their first team setup this season.

Jordan Turnbull of Northampton Town heads the ball clear from Byron Webster of Carlisle United as Jarrad Branthwaite of Carlisle United fouls Charlie Goode during the Sky Bet League Two...

The centre back is now being tipped for a bright future, and could quickly make a jump either to the Premier League or to Rangers, who can offer Europa League football in front of huge crowds.

Signing another fourth-tier defender just months after landing Edmundson would be a surprise though, even if Rangers do thing the teenager has a big future ahead of him.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch