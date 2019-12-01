Report: Pochettino told by friends to ignore Arsenal job

Arsenal have been linked with ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

According to The Telegraph, Mauricio Pochettino has been told by friends to overlook the Arsenal job and wait for something 'bigger' down the line.

Arsenal chose to sack boss Unai Emery on Friday, just hours after a dreadful 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, with fans largely feeling it was the right time for the Spaniard to go.

Arsenal have been hugely disappointing this season, and as Freddie Ljungberg prepares to take caretaker charge against Norwich City today, the search for Emery's successor is on.

Pochettino is one name suggested, given that he lost his job at North London rivals Tottenham just over a week earlier, and a move to Arsenal would be hugely controversial.

However, it's now claimed that friends have advised Pochettino to ignore the Arsenal job and go for something 'bigger', with Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Real Madrid the three clubs mentioned.

Friends have also allegedly told Pochettino to stick to his word, having suggested last year that he could never manage Arsenal given him emotional ties to rivals Spurs.

Pochettino has made similar comments about Barcelona in the past, given his connection with Espanyol, and heading to the red side of North London would be some U-turn from the Argentinian.

However, Jose Mourinho – the man who replaced Pochettino at Tottenham – once vowed never to manage Spurs, so you can just never say never in football, even if a move to Arsenal does look hugely unlikely.