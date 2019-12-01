Quick links

Report: Moshiri and Kenwright determined to land Eddie Howe

Everton are reportedly determined to land Eddie Howe as their new boss.

According to The Mirror, Everton are determined to land Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as their new manager as they look beyond Marco Silva.

The Toffees take on Leicester City in the Premier League today, and a defeat may just prove to be Silva's final game in charge of the club after a dismal run of form.

Some expected him to go after last weekend's 2-0 home defeat to Norwich City, but Silva will be in charge today, even if he's not expected to last much longer.

 

It's now claimed that Everton have made Bournemouth boss Howe their top choice to replace Silva if – or when – they do choose to move on and make a change.

The report states that majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Ben Kenwright are 'determined' to land Howe, having eyed him up as Sam Allardyce's replacement in 2018.

Everton allegedly want to throw money at Howe in order to tempt him away from Bournemouth, where he has become a hero having managed them in the top four divisions.

Howe has noted in the past that he was a 'passionate' Everton fan having grown up in the North West, and that may just be a huge lure for him to make the move to Goodison Park.

It won't be easy to lure the 42-year-old away from the South Coast, but Everton seemingly hope that his emotional pull to the club can help them get their man and finally have some stability after chopping and changing managers in recent years – even though Silva hasn't actually gone yet.

