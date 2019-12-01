Report: Mauricio Pochettino exit could affect Eberechi Eze to Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and West Ham United are among the clubs reportedly interested in Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers.

According to The Sun, Eberechi Eze’s move to Tottenham Hotspur could be off, with Chelsea, West Ham United and Leicester City regularly watching the Queens Park Rangers midfielder.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Mauricio Pochettino wanted Eze at Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that the 21-year-old is valued at £20 million, and that the youngster is on the radar of Chelsea, West Ham and Leicester as well.

Spurs were leading the race for the England Under-21 international, but with Pochettino dismissed and Jose Mourinho appointed in his place as the North London club’s manager, the youngster’s potential transfer in January is reportedly under threat.

Stats

Eze is one of the best and most promising young attacking midfielders in the Championship.

According to WhoScored, the 21-year-old has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 19 Championship appearances for QPR so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 37 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Rangers, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.