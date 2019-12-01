Quick links

Queens Park Rangers

Championship

Premier League

Report: Mauricio Pochettino exit could affect Eberechi Eze to Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers and Stefan Johansen of Fulham FC in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Queens Park Rangers at Craven Cottage on November...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and West Ham United are among the clubs reportedly interested in Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers.

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers heads the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Queens Park Rangers at Pride Park Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Derby,...

According to The Sun, Eberechi Eze’s move to Tottenham Hotspur could be off, with Chelsea, West Ham United and Leicester City regularly watching the Queens Park Rangers midfielder.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Mauricio Pochettino wanted Eze at Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that the 21-year-old is valued at £20 million, and that the youngster is on the radar of Chelsea, West Ham and Leicester as well.

Spurs were leading the race for the England Under-21 international, but with Pochettino dismissed and Jose Mourinho appointed in his place as the North London club’s manager, the youngster’s potential transfer in January is reportedly under threat.

 

Stats

Eze is one of the best and most promising young attacking midfielders in the Championship.

According to WhoScored, the 21-year-old has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 19 Championship appearances for QPR so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 37 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Rangers, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers is fouled by Denis Odoi of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Queens Park Rangers at Craven Cottage on November 22, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch